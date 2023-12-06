Here is your guide to FSU football's 11 commits, targets playing for FHSAA football state titles

Florida State may not be playing for a few more weeks until its bowl game against Georgia in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30, but there is still a ton of football happening in Tallahassee this weekend.

18 Florida high school football teams will be playing at Bragg Memorial Stadium, on the campus of Florida A&M, over three days and nine games for the chance to be crowned FHSAA state championships. Teams from Madison to Miami will be in attendance, and there will be no lack of FSU's future talent.

11 FSU commits and targets will be playing in six out of the eight games. Here is your guide for what players to keep an eye out for this weekend.

*Player rankings are according to 247Sports.

1M: Hollywood Chaminade Madonna vs. Clearwater Central Catholic (10 a.m. on Thursday)

'24 5-star Ohio State commit WR Jeremiah Smith, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna: The No. 1 player out of the Class of 2024 will not only be playing for a state championship but is taking an official visit with FSU this weekend. He's been committed to Ohio State since Dec. 2022.

In 13 games he's produced an impressive 1,206 yards receiving on 77 receptions for 18 touchdowns. He's averaging 92.8 yards a game. This season in a game against Bergen Catholic (New Jersey) he recorded a staggering 321 yards on 17 receptions and three touchdowns.

He may not be a local star to Tallahassee, but he'll have the entire city buzzing all weekend.

'24 4-star Miami commit safety Zaquan Patterson, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna: This Chaminade Madonna team is decked out and Patterson is another part of why it is so good. The four-star committed to Miami in late August over FSU, Auburn, Michigan and Ohio State.

However, he has yet to take an official visit anywhere. He unofficially visited FSU in March and June. This season he has 47 tackles, 24 solo, nine pass deflections and four interceptions. In his class, he's ranked as the No. 12 player in Florida and No. 5 safety nationally.

'24 4-star Miami commit ATH Joshisa Trader, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna: Listed as an athlete, Trader has been a heavy producer at wide receiver for the Lions this season. The 4-star has recorded 782 yards receiving on 50 receptions and scored eight touchdowns. In the Class of 2024, he's ranked as the No. 7 player in Florida and No. 3 athlete nationally.

Like Patterson, Trader has not taken an official visit anywhere yet but has committed. He announced his commitment to Miami in July over FSU in what experts say was a "50/50 decision". Trader has taken two unofficial visits to FSU in March and June.

3S: Daytona Beach Mainland vs. Saint Augustine (3 p.m. on Thursday)

Mainland Buccaneers Zavier Mincey (1) hauls in an interception. The Mainland Buccaneers hosted the Vanguard Knights at Daytona Stadium in Daytona Beach, FL on Friday, December 1, 2023 in the 2023 FHSAA Football State Championships. Vanguard lost 34-12. [Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner]

'24 4-star Florida commit DL LJ McCray, Daytona Beach Mainland: One of the top defensive lineman prospects in the country, McCray has anchored Mainland to another successful run, hoping to bring home the school's first state championship since 2003.

McCray, a Florida commit, has recorded 77 tackles, 37 for a loss of yardage and an impressive 13 sacks for 68 yards lost. He is the No. 9 player in Florida and No. 10 defensive lineman nationally in his class. McCray committed to Florida in October over FSU. He officially visited FSU in October, before his commitment and made an unofficial visit in November.

'24 4-star non-commit safety Zavier Mincey, Daytona Beach Mainland: One of the few 2024 prospects on this list that has yet to announce his commitment, Mincey is another major piece in Mainland's defensive system. He's recorded 34 tackles, 27 solo, three interceptions and 13 pass deflections this season.

He's the No. 13 player in Florida and No. 6 safety in the country in the Class of 2024. He's "warm" on FSU, Alabama, Miami and Florida. Mincey is set to announce his commitment on Jan. 6. He took an official visit to FSU in June and has since unofficially visited twice.

4M: Miami Columbus vs. Jacksonville Mandarin (3 p.m. on Friday)

Mandarin's quarterback Tramell Jones (1) is stopped short of the goal line on his failed two point conversion scramble during third quarter action. The Atlantic Coast Stingrays traveled to Mandarin to play the Mustangs in High School football Friday, September 15, 2023.

'25 3-star FSU commit QB Tramell Jones Jr., Jacksonville Mandarin: It is very possible that Jacksonville Mandarin could be back in Tallahassee next season considering the amount of talent the junior class is boasting. One of those pieces in FSU commit Jones at quarterback.

Jones has had a stellar season, recording 2,940 yards passing, completing 164-of-275 of his attempts and throwing 31 touchdowns. On the ground, he has 132 yards rushing on 20 attempts and one touchdown. He committed to FSU in April.

He's the No. 45 Class of 2025 player in Florida and the No. 24 quarterback in the 2025 class.

'25 4-star non-commit safety Hylton Stubbs, Jacksonville Mandarin: Another junior that FSU may be looking to wheel in from Mandarin is Stubbs out of the secondary. Stubbs has recorded 84 tackles, 57 solo and 8.5 for a loss of yardage this season. He also has six interceptions and six pass deflections.

He is the No. 5 ranked player out of the Class of 2025 in Florida and No. 3 25' safety nationally. He has made three unofficial visits to FSU in September, October and November.

2S: Cocoa vs. Starke Bradford (8 p.m. on Friday)

Javion Hilson of Cocoa reacts to a defensive play against Dunnellon in the FHSAA football playoffs Friday, November 17, 2023. Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY via USA TODAY NETWORK

'25 4-star non-commit edge Javion Hilson, Cocoa: The lone FSU prospect in the Class 2S game, Hilson has left a significant impact this season with the Tigers.

He's logged 90 tackles, 67 solo and 26 for a loss of yardage so far, and owns an impressive 14 sacks for 96 yards lost. Those numbers are even more impressive considering Cocoa has played the hardest schedule in the state according to the FHSAA.

In the Class of 2025, he is the No. 6 player in Florida and No. 7 edge nationally. He has taken two unofficial visits to FSU in April and November.

2M: Miami Norland vs. Tampa Berekly Prep (10 a.m. on Saturday)

Florida State football hosted several 2024, 2025 and 2026 recruits on campus for the Seminole Showcase on July 29, 2023 in Tallahassee, Fla.

'24 4-star FSU commit CB Jamari Howard, Miami Norland: One of the Seminoles' most recent pickups, and another big-time commit in the 2024 secondary, Howard will be in Tallahassee with Norland to open up the final day of the state championships.

The four-star prospect committed to FSU on Nov. 10 after decommitting from Michigan State in May. He is the No. 18 player in Florida and No. 10 cornerback in the country. This season he's logged 40 tackles and two caused fumbles with the Vikings.

'25 4-star non-commit ATH Dallas Golden, Tampa Berkeley Prep: On the other side of the field, Berekly Prep has a top 2025 prospect in Golden. Billed as an athlete, Golden has logged significant numbers rushing and receiving. This season he's recorded 1,284 yards rushing on 182 attempts and 18 touchdowns, and 356 yards receiving on 30 receptions for four touchdowns.

In the Class of 2025, he is the No. 18 player in the state and No. 11 safety nationally. He has not taken any official visits, but unofficially visited FSU last season in October and has been to multiple camps. Golden's most recent trip to Tallahassee was in June at the Florida State Seminoles Elite Camp.

4S: Venice vs. Lakeland (8 p.m. on Saturday)

Venice corner back Charles Lester (1) heads upfield with ImmokaleeÕs Marshon Jackson (14) in tow during 2023 FHSAA Friday night playoff action in Venice. Venice handily defeated Immokalee 56-14 to advance. MATT HOUSTON/HERALD-TRIBUNE

'24 4-star FSU commit CB Charles Lester, Venice: A weekend full of some of the top prospects in the country wraps up with one of FSU's biggest commits in the Class of 2024, Lester. He committed to the Seminoles over Colorado in late July, acting as a turning point for FSU's 2024 recruitment cycle.

Since his commitment, FSU has landed multiple four and five-star prospects, including the No. 1 safety in the country, KJ Bolden. Lester is the No. 6 player in the state and No. 2 cornerback in the Class of 2024.

He's continued to ball out in his senior season, recording 45 tackles, three interceptions and seven pass deflections. On offense, he has 250 yards receiving on 12 receptions and three touchdowns.

Don't be surprised if Howard, Bolden and Cai Bates are in attendance in the final game of the weekend.

