Your guide to all the events around State College for Penn State’s Blue-White weekend

Penn State’s annual Blue-White matchup is set for a 2 p.m. kickoff Saturday.

While the Nittany Lions’ scrimmage at Beaver Stadium will headline what’s always one of the busiest spring weekends around State College, there are events planned throughout the weekend for those coming into the area.

Here’s a look at what’s going on for Blue-White weekend.

Friday

Outside of football, Penn State has a variety of its teams hosting games around campus this weekend.

The Nittany Lions’ men’s tennis squad will face Michigan at 4 p.m. Friday at the Sarni Tennis Center.

Penn State softball, currently 28-8 in the 2024 season, will host Michigan State at 5 p.m. at Nittany Lion Softball Park.

Men’s volleyball is set to face George Mason in Rec Hall at 7 p.m.

Admission to all three of those games — and every other Penn State sporting event throughout the weekend — is free.

From 5-6:30 p.m. on Friday, former Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley will be available for autographs and a meet-and-greet with fans courtesy of Nittany Cards Plus. The event requires tickets, which are limited, and a standard ticket for an autograph is $25.

Saturday

The Blue-White game itself begins at 2 p.m., but there’s a day full of events in celebration Saturday.

Parking lots for the matchup open at 8 a.m., and at 9 a.m., the Beaver Stadium Block Party begins on Curtin Road just outside of the stadium, which will include a Ferris wheel, live music, carnival games, food vendors and more.

Before the action begins, the football team is set to arrive at 11:40 a.m. for a pregame pep rally and the Blue Band will march to Beaver Stadium at 12:45 p.m. The Block Party will close at 6 p.m.

Across the street from the football stadium at Pegula Ice Arena, Penn State will host the Blue-White Apparel & Equipment Sale, where fans can purchase “team-issued apparel and equipment” from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Happy Valley United, the NIL collective that serves Penn State sports, will have a ticketed “Past and Present Celebration” at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park throughout Saturday. Before the game from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., breakfast and an open bar is available for attendees as they’re able to meet former Penn State football players and coaches.

After the game, the event will continue, as attendees are invited back to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park for dinner and the opportunity to meet the 2024 Penn State football team and coaches. Tickets for Happy Valley United’s event are $85, and can be purchased on its website.

In other home Penn State sporting events, the men’s golf team will host the Rutherford Intercollegiate tournament at 8 a.m., men’s lacrosse will face Michigan in Panzer Stadium at noon for its Senior Day, men’s volleyball will play George Mason once again at 4 p.m. and softball will match up against Michigan State at 4:30 p.m.

Sunday

As the weekend concludes, Sunday’s events are headlined by the annual Paterno Family Beaver Stadium Run.

The 5K run, which will benefit Special Olympics Pennsylvania, will begin at 11 a.m. Sunday. The 2-mile “family fun walk” will begin at 11:10 a.m. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. and closes at 10:15 a.m, with those interested able to register or donate on Special Olympics Pennsylvania’s website.

Also on Sunday, Penn State men’s golf will continue the Rutherford Intercollegiate at 8 a.m., the Nittany Lions’ softball squad will conclude its series with the Spartans at 1 p.m. and men’s tennis will face Michigan State at 4 p.m.

Throughout the weekend, Penn State’s All-Sports Museum, which is at the southwest corner of Beaver Stadium, will be open for limited hours.