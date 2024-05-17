Guide to canoe slalom and canoe sprint at Paris 2024

GB's Mallory Franklin won slalom silver at Tokyo 2020 [Getty Images]

There are 16 gold medals up for grabs across the canoe slalom and canoe sprint programmes at Paris 2024, including an exciting new addition in kayak cross.

The Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium will host the canoe slalom from 27 July to 5 August, before the canoe sprint takes place 6-10 August.

Here's all you need to know.

How do canoe slalom & canoe sprint work?

Canoe sprint, which made its Olympic debut in 1936, is held on flatwater and features head-to-head sprint races over 200m, 500m and 1,000m distances in boats of one, two or four athletes.

This discipline includes events raced in canoe (C) and kayak (K) boats.

Canoeists kneel in a boat and use a single-blade paddle on one side at a time, while kayakers race in a seated position using a double-bladed paddle.

Canoe slalom, a feature of the Games since 1972, is a timed run on a white-water course.

Slalom courses include up to 25 gates which the athletes must attempt to navigate, with downstream gates marked green and upstream gates coloured red.

A two-second time penalty is incurred for touching a gate, while there is a 50-second penalty for missing one.

Making its first appearance at an Olympics, kayak cross pits four athletes up against one another at the same time, on a course featuring 10 gates or obstacles.

Each discipline is represented by a code, for example K1 represents kayak single.

What events are included?

Canoe sprint:

Men's kayak single 1000m

Men's kayak double 500m

Men's kayak four 500m

Men's canoe single 1000m

Men's canoe double 500m

Women's kayak single 500m

Women's kayak double 500m

Women's kayak four 500m

Women's canoe single 200m

Women's canoe double 500m

Canoe slalom:

Men's kayak single

Women's kayak single

Men's canoe single

Women's canoe single

Men's kayak cross

Women's kayak cross

Strong British team chase medals

Great Britain's team includes Olympic and world medallists.

At Tokyo 2020, Mallory Franklin won slalom silver in the women's C1, while the now-retired Liam Heath clinched sprint bronze in the K1 200m.

Franklin will compete in the women's canoe single (C1) and kayak cross in Paris, while Joe Clarke - winner of K1 gold at Rio 2016 before missing Tokyo - will contest the men's kayak single (K1) and kayak cross.

Also confirmed is world champion Kimberley Woods, winner of kayak cross gold last year, who will aim for medals in kayak single (K1) & kayak cross.

Tokyo 2020 Olympian Adam Burgess will be in canoe single (C1) action.