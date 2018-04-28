Guice slides to 59 & Steelers find Roethlisberger successor - NFL Draft day two in full

The quarterbacks made the headlines in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft but day two was dominated by a running back who endured a dramatic slide down the board.

Derrius Guice was seen as the second-best back in the draft behind Saquon Barkley but, after not hearing his name called in round one as many expected, fell to late in the second round, reportedly because of unreported off-field incidents during his time at LSU and dissatisfaction with his attitude during the pre-draft process.

But Guice did eventually have his moment and was selected by the Washington Redskins 59th overall. Here we recap both the second and third rounds.



Round Two

33. Cleveland Browns - T Austin Corbett (Nevada)

34. New York Giants - G Will Hernandez (UTEP)

35. Cleveland Browns - RB Nick Chubb (Georgia)

36. Indianapolis Colts - LB Darius Leonard (South Carolina State)

37. Indianapolis Colts - G Braden Smith (Auburn)

38. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - RB Ronald Jones (USC)

39. Chicago Bears - C James Daniels (Iowa)

40. Denver Broncos - WR Courtland Sutton (SMU)

41. Tenneseee Titans (trade with Oakland Raiders) - OLB Harold Landry (Boston College)

42. Miami Dolphins - TE Mike Gesicki (Penn State)

43. Detroit Lions (trade with New England Patriots) - RB Kerryon Johnson (Auburn)

44. San Francisco 49ers (trade with Washington Redskins) - WR Dante Pettis (Washington)

45. Green Bay Packers - CB Josh Jackson (Iowa)

46. Kansas City Chiefs (trade with Cincinnati Bengals) - DT Breeland Speaks (Mississippi)

47. Arizona Cardinals - WR Christian Kirk (Texas A&M)

48. Los Angeles Chargers - LB Uchenna Nwosu (USC)

49. Philadelphia Eagles (trade with Indianapolis Colts) - TE Dallas Goedert (South Dakota State)

50. Dallas Cowboys - G Connor Williams (Texas)

51. Chicago Bears (trade with New England Patriots) - WR Anthony Miller (Memphis)

52. Indianapolis Colts (trade with Philadelphia Eagles) - DE Kemoko Turay (Rutgers)

53. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - CB M.J. Stewart (North Caroliina)

54. Cincinnati Bengals (trade with Kansas City Chiefs) - S Jessie Bates (Wake Forest)

55. Carolina Panthers - CB Donte Jackson (LSU)

56. New England Patriots (trade with Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - CB Duke Dawson (Florida)

57. Oakland Raiders (trade with Tennesee Titans) - DT P.J. Hall (Sam Houston State)

58. Atlanta Falcons - CB Isaiah Oliver (Colorado)

59. Washington Redskins - RB Derrius Guice (LSU)

60. Pittsburgh Steelers - WR James Washington (Oklahoma State)

61. Jacksonville Jaguars - WR D.J. Chark (LSU)

62. Minnesota Vikings - T Brian O'Neill (Pittsburgh)

63. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (trade with New England Patriots) - CB Carlton Davis (Auburn)

64. Indianapolis Colts (trade with Cleveland Browns) - DE Tyquan Lewis (Ohio State)

Round Three

65. Oakland Raiders (trade with Baltimore Ravens) - T Brandon Parker (North Carolina A&T)

66. New York Giants - OLB Lorenzo Carter (Georgia)

67. Cleveland Browns (trade with Indianapolis Colts) - DE Chad Thomas (Miami)

68. Houston Texans - S Justin Reid (Stanford)

69. New York Giants (trade with Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - DT B.J. Hill (NC State)

70. San Francisco 49ers (trade with Chicago Bears) - LB Fred Warner (BYU)

71. Denver Broncos - RB Royce Freeman (Oregon)

72. New York Jets - DT Nathan Shepherd (Fort Hays St)

73. Miami Dolphins - OLB Jerome Baker (Ohio State)

74. Washington Redskins (trade with San Francisco 49ers) - T Geron Christian (Louisville)

75. Kansas City Chiefs (trade with Baltimore Ravens) - DT Derrick Nnadi (Florida State)

76. Pittsburgh Steelers (trade with Seatttle Seahawks) - QB Mason Rudolph (Oklahoma State)

77. Cincinnati Bengals - DE Sam Hubbard (Ohio State)

78. Cincinnati Bengals (trade with Kansas City Chiefs) - OLB Malik Jefferson (Texas)

79. Seattle Seahawks (trade with Pittsburgh Steelers) - DE Rasheem Green (USC)

80. Houston Texans (trade with Seattle Seahawks) - T Martinas Rankin (Mississippi State)

81. Dallas Cowboys - WR Michael Gallup (Colorado State)

82. Detroit Lions - S Tracy Walker (Louisiana-Lafayette)

83. Baltimore Ravens - T Orlando Brown (Oklahoma)

84. Los Angeles Chargers - DT Justin Jones (NC State)

85. Carolina Panthers (trade from Buffalo Bills) - S Rashaan Gaulden (Tennessee)

86. Baltimore Ravens (trade with Kansas City Chiefs) - TE Mark Andrews (Oklahoma)

87. Oakland Raiders (trade with Los Angeles Rams) - DE Arden Key (LSU)

88. Green Bay Packers (trade with Carolina Panthers) - OLB Oren Burks (Vanderbilt)

89. Los Angeles Rams (trade with Oakland Raiders) - T Joseph Noteboom (TCU)

90. Atlanta Falcons - DT Deadrin Senat (South Florida)

91. New Orleans Saints - WR Tre'Quan Smith (UCF)

92. Pittsburgh Steelers - T Chukwuma Okorafor (Western Michigan)

93. Jacksonville Jaguars - S Ronnie Harrison (Alabama)

94. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - G Alex Cappa (Humboldt State)

95. San Francisco 49ers (trade with New England Patriots) - S Tarvarius Moore (Southern Mississippi)

96. Buffalo Bills (trade with Philadelphia Eagles) - DT Harrison Phillips (Stanford)

97. Arizona Cardinals - C Mason Cole (Michigan)

98. Houston Texans - TE Jordan Akins (Central Florida)

99. Denver Broncos - CB Isaac Yiadom (Boston College)

100. Kansas City Chiefs - OLB Dorian O'Daniel (Clemson)