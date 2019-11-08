Gueye drains a late 3 to give UAB a 76-75 win over Troy

TROY, Ala. (AP) -- Makhtar Gueye drained a 3-pointer from the corner in the final seconds to give UAB a 76-75 victory over Troy on Thursday night.

UAB's Zack Bryant tied the game at 73-73 when he nailed a 3-pointer and followed with a dunk with 44 seconds remaining. Troy's KJ Simon answered with his own dunk 10 seconds later to put Troy back out front 75-73.

Simon missed a free throw, but Bryant followed with a missed layup at the other end of the floor before Gueye hit the winning bucket with five seconds remaining.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Jalen Benjamin and Bryant scored 17 points apiece for UAB (1-0) Tavin Lovan added 16 points for the Blazers.

Simon scored a career-high 21 points for the Trojans (0-1). Ty Gordon and Darian Adams added 18 points apiece.

UAB plays Alabama A&M at home on Monday. Troy faces Chattanooga at home on Tuesday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com