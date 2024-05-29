What guests need to know ahead of Lake Decatur’s upcoming boat race weekend

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — For the first time in two decades, boat races are returning to Lake Decatur — starting with Hardy’s Highway Race for the Lake. As race day revs up in less than two weeks, officials are sharing more details to help spectators prepare for the event.

The boat races will be on June 8 -9 at Nelson Park and Lake Decatur.

Starting at 5 a.m. on June 7, road closures will take place on Lakeshore Drive from Lost Bridge Road to Cantrell Street into Nelson Park. Roads will reopen at 5 a.m. on June 10. Detour signage will be established, and use of alternative routes is highly encouraged during this time.

Parking will cost $5. No overnight parking is allowed. Spectators can park their cars at Lake Shore Drive throughout the weekend. Drivers are advised to enter from the intersection of Lost Bridge Road/16th Street and Lake Shore Drive.

On Sunday, parking will also be expanded to the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater and adjacent lots.

No Nelson Park parking will be provided on Saturday. However, a tram will be available to pick up and drop off spectators at the park.

For those that can’t attend the races in person — or for spectators that want more detailed, live coverage — WSOY 1340AM radio on NowDecatur.com will be streaming throughout the event.

Coolers will not be allowed in Nelson Park or on Lake Shore Drive. All personal belongings, such as tents and chairs, will not be allowed to remain overnight.

To read more information for both boaters and spectators, see the City of Decatur’s Facebook post.

