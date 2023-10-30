Guessing Penn State’s first College Football Playoff ranking

As the college football regular season prepares to dive into the final month of the season, the weekly releases of the College Football Playoff selection committee’s rankings will begin tomorrow, Tuesday, Oct. 31. With one loss on the record, Penn State won’t be ranked in a playoff position in the first batch of rankings from the selection committee, but where might the Nittany Lions land?

The first thing to keep in mind when the selection committee ranks teams for the first time is the playoff rankings have a history of not falling in line with the traditional polls. As far as the top teams go, however, the top four teams should look pretty familiar to what we see in the latest editions of the US LBM Coaches Poll and the AP Top 25, although the order of the top four or even five teams may be a bit different.

The top 5 is easy

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

In one way or another, the top four teams in the initial College Football Playoff rankings will likely be Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, and Florida State, although Washington could easily be in the four-team mix as well. And it would not be shocking to see Ohio State, boosted by a road win at Notre Dame and a home win against Penn State, be the top team in the first release of the rankings. In fact, it may be expected.

So don’t count on seeing Penn State in the top 5. With all due respect to Air Force, Liberty, and James Madison, the next tier to sort through will be the 1-loss teams. And when it comes to that grouping, where Penn State lands will be something to watch closely.

The Big 2 in the Big 12

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

For starters, it should be expected that both Oklahoma and Texas will have an excellent chance of ranking ahead of Penn State. All three have one loss but Texas has a road win at Alabama (who we’ll get too in a minute) and a win over Kansas (the Jayhawks are ranked in the traditional polls and should be ranked in the playoff committee’s rankings). Texas has a strong case to be the highest-ranked 1-loss team just based on those two wins. But Oklahoma has a head-to-head win over the Longhorns, which should carry some significant weight. And Oklahoma’s only loss was on the road in a close contest at Kansas (who once again, should be ranked). Whichever order these two go, they should both be ranked ahead of Penn State, giving the Nittany Lions an expected current ceiling of no. 8 in the playoff committee’s rankings.

Of the remaining 1-loss teams, who else could come in ahead of Penn State?

Penn State vs. 1-loss SEC schools

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State’s only win over a ranked opponent this season came at home against Iowa (who was ranked at the time), and that was a 31-0 shutout. But how much weight that carries compared to other resumes remains to be seen. If the committee ranks Iowa, even at the bottom of the top 25, that could prove to be good news for Penn State.

Alabama will likely come in ahead of Penn State, thanks to two ranked wins against Ole Miss and Tennessee. Alabama’s only loss came at home to Texas, but the weight of two ranked wins helps to keep Alabama ahead of Penn State. Penn State could get a boost down the line if Iowa and West Virginia can manage to wiggle into the top 25 at some point. But for now, expect Alabama to stay ahead of the Nittany Lions, giving us an adjusted ceiling of no. 9.

And then there is Ole Miss. The Rebels have just one loss this season, a 24-10 setback on the road at Alabama. Lane Kiffin’s program also has ranked wins against Tulane and LSU. If there is more weight given to the quantity of quality wins, then Ole Miss has the edge on Penn State as well. If the committee ranks Penn State ahead of Ole Miss, the brand name debate could be a bit of a sore subject down south. This could be a potential toss-up, but it would make sense to have Ole Miss ahead of Penn State in the initial playoff rankings.

That puts Penn State at no. 10. Missouri could also make a case with two ranked wins against Kansas State and Kentucky. In fact, Missouri may have a better case to be made than Alabama or Ole Miss!

What about Oregon?

Christopher Creveling-USA TODAY Sports

The one other school that will essentially be a lock to come in ahead of Penn State in the initial rankings will be future Big Ten member Oregon, currently in the Pac-12. Oregon’s only loss this season came on the road at Washington, and that was just a 3-point game. The committee won’t punish the Ducks too harshly for that one.

And it helps Oregon’s case that they are coming off a solid performance in a 35-6 blowout at Utah this past weekend. When Penn State struggled to put away Indiana, the Ducks were pummeling the defending Pac-12 champions on the road with authority.

Other than its road game at Washignton, no Oregon game has been closer than 8 points and the Ducks have allowed more than 10 points in a game just 3 times this season.

Any concerns about 2-loss teams?

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

There should not be any 2-loss teams to worry about getting in the way of Penn State’s ranking this week. However, Notre Dame and LSU are two teams to at least keep an eye on. How high will each be ranked? They will likely be the two highest-ranked two-loss teams, although neither should come in ahead of a 1-loss Penn State.

LSU has a ranked win against Missouri and their only losses have come against Florida State on a neutral field and at Missouri. The committee will take note of that.

Notre Dame lost to Ohio State, similar to Penn State, and did so at home. Notre Dame also lost to Louisville, another 1-loss team to keep on the radar (but not one we’ll concern ourselves with just yet), on the road. The Irish also have a couple of good wins over Duke and USC. Notre Dame should be ranked ahead of LSU, and could be breathing down Penn State’s neck.

So, where will Penn State rank?

Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Could Penn State start this playoff chase out of the top 10? It’s entirely possible and a fair argument to make that should be the case. But the conventional wisdom in the committee may not strand that far off the traditional polls here. Penn State could be no. 10, and there is a chance the committee could go as high as no. 9, keeping in line with the US LBM Coaches Poll and the AP Top 25.

My best guess is Penn State will start at no. 11, which is still a favorable spot to be in with four games to play in the regular season. This would keep them on the radar for playoff contention, and more than keep them in a New Years Six bowl spot at the end of the year. Obviously, Penn State still has to take care of its own results for any of that to matter. One loss at this point would knock Penn State out of the playoff running, but not necessarily the New Years Six.

But we’ll get a much clearer read on Penn State’s outlook following the release of the playoff committee’s first rankings on Tuesday evening.

