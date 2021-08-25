Guessing who leads Notre Dame in major offensive stat categories

It’s close, the season is so close, in just under two weeks college football is back. As training camps around the country are close to naming starters, Notre Dame has jumped the gun and already done so at a major position. Wisconsin transfer Jack Coan will replace the departed Ian Book at quarterback and take over the offense.

Five breakout candidates for Notre Dame in 2021

Notre Dame Stadium

Now is the time to put out guesses as to who will be the top performers for the Irish this fall. Take a look below at my guess as to who will lead Notre Dame in the major offensive categories.

Rushing

This one is easy, Kyren Williams should eclipse the 1,000-yard mark after passing it during his first season. The question is how much higher will he go? Since we’re guessing here, Williams should pass the 1,500-yard mark and end with 1,650-yards during the regular season with 15 total touchdowns.

Nov 7, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Kyren Williams (23) celebrates after his first quarter touchdown against the Clemson Tigers at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Receiving

This one isn’t as easy as who will be the leading rusher, as the Irish are very thin on returning players in the passing game. The leading receiver from last year, Javon McKinley is gone to the NFL. Returning blossoming star tight end Michael Mayer was second on the team with 450-yards last year, but teams will focus on stopping him. Mayer should up his yardage but it hard to imagine him being the leading receiver this fall, that’s why I’m going with Braden Lenzy. I think he’ll get close to the 1,000-yard mark but fall just short at 925-yards and finding the end-zone over 6 times.

Braden Lenzy celebrates with teammates after scoring vs. Florida State in 2020.

Passing

As long as Jack Coan stays health, he’s clearly the guy that will lead the team in pass yardage so the question becomes how many yards will he compile. As a junior he amassed over 2,700-yards with Wisconsin, a run heavy offense. It wouldn’t surprise me at all to see a similar output, especially after watching Ian Book throw for 2,830-yards last year. Expect right between that number at 2,750-yards with 15 passing touchdowns and 5 interceptions.

Photo courtesy of Notre Dame athletics

Pancakes

This isn’t a real stat but it’s always fun to see a lineman maul a defender and put them into the ground. Replacing four of the five starters from last year leaves little experience but when Brian Kelly went into the transfer portal and found Marshall’s Cain Madden, the match was perfect. Madden should transition very smoothly to the Irish offensive line and that will result in plenty of visit to IHOP. The transfer will finish with 25 “pancakes” en-route to another All-American type season.

Notre Dame's Cain Madden warms up before NCAA college football practice in South Bend, Ind., Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. Madden was selected to The Associated Press Preseason All-America first team offense, Monday Aug. 23, 2021. (Michael Caterina/South Bend Tribune via AP)

