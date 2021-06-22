Guess some of the best NBA playoff moments in augmented reality

Iconic moments fill the history of the NBA playoffs. When incredible plays happen on the biggest stage, they live forever. With the season on the line, these players did not let the pressure of the moment get to them. When their team needed them, they did not back down from the call.

Guess our list of some of the most iconic playoff moments in this interactive 3D experience. Follow along, explore, and attempt to guess the recreated play before the timer runs out.

The 3D experience can be viewed on both desktop and mobile.

For desktop:

Click on “View in 3D” above

Use your mouse to zoom and rotate the object

For mobile (optimal experience):