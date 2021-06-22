Guess some of the best NBA playoff moments in augmented reality
Iconic moments fill the history of the NBA playoffs. When incredible plays happen on the biggest stage, they live forever. With the season on the line, these players did not let the pressure of the moment get to them. When their team needed them, they did not back down from the call.
Guess our list of some of the most iconic playoff moments in this interactive 3D experience. Follow along, explore, and attempt to guess the recreated play before the timer runs out.
The 3D experience can be viewed on both desktop and mobile.
For desktop:
Click on “View in 3D” above
Use your mouse to zoom and rotate the object
For mobile (optimal experience):
Click on “View in 3D” above
Tap on the camera icon in the upper right-hand corner of the browser
Press “allow” (this prompt should come up multiple times)
Place the object in your space, use your fingers to resize and rotate in augmented reality
To take a photo of what you’re seeing, tap on the screen and a camera icon will appear