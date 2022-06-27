'I guess it’s a new record': Avalanche dent Stanley Cup minutes after being crowned champions

That didn't take long.

With the Colorado Avalanche gathered on the ice Sunday night for their celebratory photo, the Stanley Cup took an early beating.

In the aftermath of the Avalanche beating the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in Game 6 to win the Stanley Cup, right wing Nicolas Aube-Kubel skated toward the scrum of teammates for a team photo with the Cup in hand, only to lose his footing and slam the trophy on the ice as he fell, denting the base.

"I don’t even know if they had it five minutes and there’s a dent in the bottom already. Right in the middle of the team photo," The Hockey Hall of Fame’s Keeper of the Cup, Phil Pritchard, told Denver television station KDVR. "I guess it’s a new record today. Five minutes into the presentation it’s happened. It’s the first time it’s ever happened on the ice."

The Avalanche prevented the Lightning from completing a Stanley Cup three-peat.

It was the third Stanley Cup title in the franchise's history and first since 2001.

“I guess we will have a little chat with them soon and we’ll go through the process of how we’re going to repair it,” said Pritchard, "but the Stanley Cup tour will go on."

