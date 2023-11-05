'I guess we needed 37': Ashland needs four OTs to beat rival Findlay

ASHLAND — It took four overtimes to separate long-time rivals Ashland and Findlay on the football field Saturday afternoon at Jack Miller Stadium.

In the end, a two-point conversion toss from quarterback Trevor Bycznski to receiver Jake McLoughlin made the difference as the Eagles pulled out a 37-35 Great Midwest Athletic Conference victory over the Oilers.

With their sixth straight victory, Ashland (7-3, 7-1) remains one game behind undefeated league-leader Tiffin with one game to play. Findlay (7-3, 6-2) plays at Tiffin next Saturday while the Eagles travel to Kentucky Wesleyan.

“Here’s what I thought going into the game; we needed to score 35 to win,” AU coach Doug Geiser said. “I guess we needed 37.

“The other thing, our quarterback needed to outplay their quarterback to win the game and I think he did.”

With the score tied at 24-24 at the end of regulation, Ashland and Findlay swapped field goals in the first overtime period.

Ashland's Larry Martin scores a TD in the first quarter against Findlay.

In the second extra period, the teams traded touchdowns. Findlay QB Alec Bornhorst powered in from four yards out for the Oilers’ score, and Bycznski found receiver Dezmin Lyburtus for the TD and a 33-33 tie after both teams missed their required two-point conversion attempts.

With everything after the second overtime just a two-point conversion try, Findlay got on the board first in the third overtime with a pass to tight end Mike Rigerman. The Eagles countered with another toss to Lyburtus for a 35-35 deadlock.

Cornerback Devin Prude came up with the big play the Ashland defense needed in the fourth overtime when he knocked down a pass in the end zone intended for receiver Cam Childers.

That set the stage for Ashland’s winning play, and Bycznski delivered when he found not his first look, not his second look, but his third look to McLoughlin for the winning points that set off a wild celebration in the Troop Center end zone.

“We were supposed to have a pick play for Tony Pannunzio on that play,” McLoughlin said. “Then late I must have slipped through on my guy and Trevor delivered a ball right on my chest. My job is to secure it and get down. Great ball by Trevor.

“If you could have told me how this game would play out I would not have believed you.”

Geiser said the key to success in the overtimes came down to a simple thing — just stay focused.

“The one thing we talked to our guys about, whether it takes doing it in regulation or overtime — we didn’t say four — you need to play as long as you need to play to win the game. The guys kept fighting.”

The final big completion to McLoughlin was just the capper on a huge day by Bycznski. He finished 20-of-30 passing for a career-high 341 yards with three touchdowns and his first interception in the last five games.

“I think something I do really well is keep my composure and guys see that,” Bycznski said about the pressure of the overtimes. “Me just telling (the offensive players) to do their job and trust in what the coaches taught them created an atmosphere for success.

“(The winning conversion play) was a triple slant concept. They played coverage into it, which is not the best defense for that. I put it in a spot where only Jake could get it and he clutched onto it.”

Before the overtimes, Ashland broke out to a 14-0 lead in the second quarter on a 27-yard rushing touchdown by Larry Martin and a 73-yard catch and run TD by Lyburtus.

Findlay came back to tie the score at halftime on a 26-yard pass from Bornhorst to Childers and a two-yard run by Bornhorst.

Ashland regained the lead in the third quarter on a 26-yard A.J. Rhodes' field goal, but Findlay took its first lead of the game, 21-17, when running back Garret Clark caught a 12-yard scoring pass from Bornhorst.

The Eagles took the lead right back, 24-21, on a Bycznski 12-yard connection to tight end Nabil Abdus-Salaam.

And then Findlay tied the score at 24-24 late in the third quarter on a 26-yard field goal by Brian Bartholomew. Neither team could break the tie in the fourth period.

Ashland drove from its own two-yard line to a first down at the Findlay nine. But Findlay defensive back Johnny Harris stopped that threat with an interception in the end zone.

Findlay tried to win the game in regulation with a 46-yard field goal from Bartholomew. But that kick was blocked by AU defensive tackle Mason Graney for the 10th blocked kick of the season by the Eagle special teams.

“There is an emphasis on changing the game on special teams,” McLoughlin said. “Those guys up front on the field goal block team are crazy at what they do.”

Lyburtus joined Bycznski as the offensive stars of the game for the Eagles. His two touchdowns give him eight and nine scoring receptions on the season. He finished with 11 catches for 220 yards.

“That was something,” Lyburtus said. “There were highs, there were lows. That was an exciting game all-around that came down to the very end. Just glad we came out on top.”

Now, it’s on to Kentucky Wesleyan as the Eagles attempt to finish out the regular season with seven straight wins.

“I’ve got to give credit to all the seniors on this team,” McLoughlin said. “The leadership a team has to show to bounce back from a start like (we had) is crazy honestly.

“There’s a bunch of passion. There’s a lot of love in the locker room and I think that’s one of the key factors in winning this stretch that we’re on.”

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: College Football: Ashland beats Findlay in four OTs