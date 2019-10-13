Remember that time when the Bears tried out like 47 kickers and put them through a wide variety of arbitrary tests all while fan favorite Robby Gould was using the team's desperation as leverage to become the NFL's highest-paid kicker? Classic!

It's been like three months since those totally-sane summer days, and reader, things have not gone so hot for Gould:

#49ers Kicker Robbie Gould, who was Franchise tagged, held out, got a better contract when he finally signed. Has now missed 6 FGs in 5 and a half games this season. — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 13, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

That's 4 straight missed FGs for Robbie Gould. Wishnowsky tackle to prevent a run back #49ers — Tracy Sandler (@49ersfangirl) October 13, 2019

Meanwhile, Eddy P is not only 8/9 on the season, but is already well on his way to becomming a fan favorite. We're already calling him Eddy P! After 5 games!

That said, we won't truly know if the Bears made the right decision until Piñeiro beats out several Hall of Famers -- including someone credited for literally starting the NFL -- on the path to winning an offseason bracket-style fan vote.

Guess which highly-paid NFL kicker is only making 58% of his field goals? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago