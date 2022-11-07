Guess who can help USC make the College Football Playoff: Steve Sarkisian

It’s a script straight out of Hollywood: The former head coach of the USC Trojans, who failed miserably in his attempt to lead the Men of Troy to greatness in an abbreviated tenure cut short by alcoholism, and who was part of highly successful USC teams as an assistant to a legendary head coach, could help the Trojans as the head coach of another team.

It’s all right there in Week 11: Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns face the unbeaten TCU Horned Frogs. TCU is one of the main obstacles to USC in the race for a College Football Playoff spot.

Texas beating TCU would clear the path for the Pac-12 champion to get into the playoff with a 12-1 record. USC obviously has to win, but Sark beating TCU is part of the formula the Trojans need.

Let’s talk a little more about this:

THE LAYOUT

Clemson lost and is now in big trouble as far as the playoff is concerned.

Alabama is out with two losses, and the Crimson Tide are unlikely to win the SEC West at this point.

TCU would get in ahead of USC if the Horned Frogs finish 13-0, but 12-1 would probably not be good enough for TCU.

PAC-12 CHAMPION

If the Pac-12 champion finishes 11-2, it won’t get in, but a 12-1 Pac-12 champion probably gets in over 12-1 Clemson and 12-1 TCU.

12-1 USC VS 12-1 CLEMSON

Clemson had three top-25 wins on its resume a few weeks ago, when Wake Forest and Syracuse were ranked in the top 15. Those two teams have unraveled, however, leaving Clemson with just one win over a ranked team, North Carolina State.

If USC goes 12-1, it will have wins over UCLA and then another really good team in the Pac-12 Championship Game. Advantage, Trojans.

12-1 USC VS 12-1 TCU

Oklahoma has lost four games. Texas has lost three. Oklahoma State has lost consecutive games. Kansas State has lost two of three. Every non-TCU team in the Big 12 has lost at least three games. USC, playing UCLA, Utah, and maybe Oregon, will have a much better resume in an even comparison.

12-1 USC VS 11-1 MICHIGAN

Some people might say the Big Ten runner-up — the loser of the Michigan-Ohio State game — might have a better case than USC.

Story continues

Nope.

The Big Ten is extremely weak among teams 3-12. Michigan, without a win over Ohio State, has no meat on the bone. Its resume is thin soup. USC would have a better case.

THE CURRENT LIKELY PLAYOFF FIELD

Georgia Ohio State-Michigan winner Tennessee Pac-12 champion if it finishes 12-1 (not 11-2)

BENEFITS FOR USC, PART ONE

Clemson lost

BENEFITS FOR USC, PART TWO

Alabama lost

BENEFITS FOR USC, PART THREE

Notre Dame is now ranked in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll after its win over Clemson.

This gives USC a ranked opponent. It also puts more eyeballs on USC-Notre Dame, which means a strong USC performance elevates the Trojans in the eyes of national observers.

IF SARK DOES NOT BEAT TCU

If Sark and Texas don’t beat TCU, the Horned Frogs still have to beat Dave Aranda and Baylor, which will also be a challenge for them.

ADDED PLOT TWIST

TCU’s offensive coordinator is the younger brother of Lincoln Riley.

Garrett Riley is having a spectacular year as TCU head coach.

PAC-12 FLAVOR

Sarkisian and TCU head coach Sonny Dykes are both former Pac-12 head coaches.

Sark coached USC, while Dykes coached Cal.

TEXAS-TCU REMATCH

If Texas does beat TCU this week, the Longhorns might earn a rematch with the Frogs in the Big 12 Championship Game.

TEXAS-TCU SUGAR SHACK

A Texas-TCU Big 12 Championship Game would not only decide a conference title; it would likely determine the Big 12’s Sugar Bowl team against — in all likelihood — either Alabama or LSU.

THE BIG REMINDER

USC has to win its games for any of this to matter in the playoff race. That comes first.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire