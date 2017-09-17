Guess which college can boast four of its former quarterbacks as Week 2 NFL starters?

College pride doesn’t end once players get to the NFL. Spend time in an NFL locker room leading up to big Saturday matchups and you’ll inevitably hear some trash talk, and come Monday, you may see one teammate grudgingly wearing the colors of another teammate after losing a friendly bet.

But this Sunday, four NFL quarterbacks can say with pride that they gave their college program a major feather in its cap.

And it’s not a school you’d expect.

Yes! Colts QB Jacoby Brissett helped his college program, N.C. State, make a bit of history on Sunday. (AP) More

For just the third time ever, four of the starting quarterbacks on Sunday are products of the same program, and it’s North Carolina State.

With the Indianapolis Colts starting second-year pro Jacoby Brissett, who began training camp with the New England Patriots but was traded to the Colts on Sept. 1, N.C. State got to four. Brissett joins longtime Los Angeles Chargers starter Philip Rivers, first-year Chicago Bears starter Mike Glennon, and Super Bowl champ Russell Wilson of the Seahawks. Wilson began his career with the Wolfpack, but transferred to Wisconsin.

According to Joe Giglio of the News & Observer, Sunday is the third time four of the 32 starters at quarterback all went to the same school: it happened in 2014 for Michigan State and in 2009 for Southern California.

The Spartans quartet was Drew Stanton for Arizona, Brian Hoyer for Cleveland, Kirk Cousins for Washington and Nick Foles for Philadelphia (as if you needed yet another reminder of how fleeting things can be in the NFL, just three years later only Cousins has remained with the same team; Foles is back with the Eagles after spending the last two years with the Rams and Chiefs).

For the Trojans, it was Matt Leinart with the Cardinals, Mark Sanchez with the Jets, Carson Palmer with the Bengals and Matt Cassel with the Chiefs.

The Wolfpack QBs may be enjoying some NFL success, but their presence alone didn’t lead to a ton of success for N.C. State. As noted by Giglio, in 11 seasons with Brissett, Glennon, Wilson or Rivers as starter, N.C. State compiled an 84-57 overall record and 42-46 mark in ACC play. The school hasn’t won an ACC title since 1979.