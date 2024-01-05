Can You Guess the Best Selling Used Cars of 2023?

Manufacturers

As annual sales data drops and automakers begin to execute their previously stated 2024 production and sales plans, it can be easy to get caught up in the newness of it all. Faces get lifted, new software gets installed, and prices typically rise, but these updates often miss consumers for a few years. That's because new cars are expensive and many folks continue to buy used these days, pushing back their introduction to these new features.

According to Jerry, only 23% of American drivers expressed interest in buying a new or used car in 2023. While those numbers go up significantly for 2024 (42%), at least 22% of those surveyed said they wouldn't consider buying a vehicle until prices dropped, and another 12% said interest rates going down significantly would be a key factor in their decision. This attitude was particularly strong for Generation Z and Millennial buyers, according to data provided by Jerry.

Despite this relatively low level of interest in 2023, data from iSeeCars shows that around 9.2 million used cars from the model years 2018 through 2022 were sold in 2023. Overall, analysis from Cox Automotive estimates a year-end total of 35.9 million used vehicles sold in 2023. Of those nearly 36 million units, there were some clear winners, according to iSeeCars. These are the most popular used cars of 2023, and many of these should come as no surprise to you.

Ford F-150

It wouldn't be a best seller list without the Ford F-150 pickup topping it and 2023 is no exception. Making up 3.3% of the 9.2 million used car sales examined, the Ford F-150 retained its top spot for another year, not just in the used market.

According to Ford's recently released 2023 sales data, over 700,000 buyers chose the F-150 as their truck of choice, making it the best-selling truck of last year. However, this reigning crown may not last forever, especially if gas prices continue to fluctuate.

"This shift reflects the jump in gas prices during 2023, which led many consumers to move away from large trucks and SUVs and into smaller, more fuel-efficient models," said Karl Brauer, iSeeCars Executive Analyst.

Ford

Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Even with consumers shifting away from pickup trucks, the Chevrolet Silverado hung onto its second-place spot in the used car market for 2023. Making up 2.6% of the 2018-2022 model year used car sales mix, the light-duty Silverado is a formidable opponent for the F-150.

But it lost a bit of traction in the new and used sales department last year. The Silverado made up 2.9% of the used sales mix in 2022 and it managed 555,148 new unit sales in 2023, falling over 100,000 models short of the F-150.

Even so, the Silverado 1500 receives a special used-car sales crown from Iowa, as the model was the most popular used vehicle statewide. That represents around 5.3% of the 1-5-year-old used car sales mix in Iowa.

Chevrolet

Chevrolet Equinox

In a true shakeup for 2023, the Chevrolet Equinox took third place this year, representing 2.1% of the respective sales mix. That's down 0.1% from last year, further emphasizing the somewhat slower sales year, but Chevy still managed enough unit sales to overcome the incumbent Ram 1500.

While the Equinox EV may be delayed en route, its gasoline-powered sibling remains popular throughout vast portions of the country. In fact, seven different states (including New York and Michigan) and their respective buyers made the Equinox the best-selling 1-5-year-old used car. Take that, Ram.

Chevrolet

Ram 1500

Ram had a lot to contend with this year. From the announcement of a battery-electric version to the UAW strike, 2023 was a mixed bag for Stellantis. Even so, the Ram 1500 still managed to capture 2.1% of the market in this dataset.

That's down 0.2% from 2022 but remains respectable in a sample size of 9.2 million. To be precise, that's around 193,000 used Ram 1500s sold. Notably, the Ram 1500 still holds a margin of 5% over the next most popular used truck—the Toyota Tacoma.

Stellantis

Toyota Camry

Not every buyer will opt for the pseudo-sporty Toyota Camry TRD, but at least 1.8% of the 9.2 million used cars sold last year were Toyota Camrys. It's tried-and-true for decades at this point, and the word-of-mouth advice that passes down from generation to generation is that a Toyota Camry will never leave you stranded.

The Camry also moved up one position for 2023, narrowly beating out the Honda Civic. For what it's worth, Maryland is particularly fond of the Camry, devoting 2.4% of its 1-5-year-old used car sales to the Toyota sedan.

Jonny Miller

Honda Civic

Falling one spot for 2023, the Honda Civic remains popular for good reason. It's relatively affordable ($25,025 new), fun to drive in nearly every trim, and the new generation interior makes the best of minimalist but modern design. Representing 1.7% of the sales mix, it's unlikely we'll see the Honda Civic drop off the best-seller list for some time.

It's worth watching what plates are on that Civic next to you, though, as New Jersey and California residents are especially fond of the compact Honda sedan. It made up 3.4% and 2.5% of the pre-owned sales mix in the Garden State and Golden State, respectively, in 2023.

honda

Toyota RAV4

Just like the Civic and Camry, the RAV4 is a legacy nameplate with a lot of merit to boot. Consistently growing over its three-decade run, the RAV4 represents the smaller end of the midsize crossover realm. The RAV4 made up 1.7% of the used share in 2023.

That allowed the RAV4 to hold its place in line for another year, both in overall used sales and in used SUV sales. In Massachusetts, the RAV4 is particularly popular, representing 3.0% of the state's 1-5-year-old pre-owned sales in 2023.

toyota

Toyota Corolla

Even as the most compact-sized car on this list, the Toyota Corolla still packs a punch. Introduced in 1966, the Corolla has held prominence in the US market for about 50 years.

Representing 1.5% of the used-car market last year, around 138,000 used 2018-2022 Corollas were sold. Floridians are fond of this compact assembled in Blue Springs, Mississippi, as exemplified by the 3.0% used sales mix in 2023.

toyota

Ford Explorer

It's not just police departments that buy Ford Explorers. In fact, 1.5% of used cars sold from the 2018-2022 model years were Ford Explorers, bumping the midsize crossover to the ninth spot for 2023.

That's a significant jump from 11th in 2022, beating out the Nissan Rogue, Honda CR-V, and Jeep Grand Cherokee. It also holds the third spot for most popular used SUVs in America, representing 3.4% of the sales mix.

Ford

Nissan Rogue

Refreshed for 2024, the Nissan Rogue continues to be popular in the used market, too. Falling from spot eight in 2022, the Rogue was getting a little long in the tooth technology-wise, but the new 2024 model is set to change that with Google software and a new 12.3-inch instrument cluster.

The Rogue made up 1.5% of the used sales mix in 2023, though it didn't manage to hold steady year-over-year sales like the Explorer did. Even so, a strong surge of used sales (2.4%) in Connecticut likely kept the Rogue in the top 10.

Nissan

Honda CR-V

It's a bit surprising to see the Honda CR-V so far down the list, especially when used sales numbers grew 0.1% year-over-year. Even better, the CR-V managed to jump from the 15th spot in 2022 to the 11th last year, likely a result of the 2023 refresh driving down late model used prices.

Similarly, the Honda CR-V made its way up the used SUV rankings for 2023, ascending from sixth place in 2022 to fourth place in 2023.

honda

Jeep Grand Cherokee

It's improbable that every one of the 1.4% sales mix of Jeep Grand Cherokee units were Trackhawks, but we hope at least a few of them were. If only for that infamous supercharger whine.

Either way, the Grand Cherokee is an iconic SUV shape at this point, even if it didn't start out that way. iSeeCars data finds the Grand Cherokee popular in the Northeast, specifically in Rhode Island and New York City.

FCA US LLC

Ford Escape

No longer the boxy midsize crossover it used to be, the Escape has become one of Ford's most compact offerings. That could be hurting its popularity, however, as the Escape fell from the ninth spot to 13th year-over-year.

Similarly, used sales figures were down 0.2% year-over-year, indicating the Escape isn't calling out to buyers like it used to. The Escape also fell out of its former top five spot in the most popular used crossovers and SUVs ranking as well.

Ford

Toyota Tacoma

It's all new for 2024 with some significant suspension and technology upgrades, but used Toyota Tacoma buyers may not even care. With such a rabid fandom, the Tacoma seems to defy depreciation for decades.

Representing 1.4% of the used sales mix, the Tacoma retains its 14th spot for 2023. Plus, Tacoma love has reached some of the US' most scenic locales: It was the most popular used vehicle in Hawaii for 2023.

toyota

Nissan Altima

Used Nissan Altimas seem to live on no matter the circumstance. So it's no surprise the Altima rounds out our list for 2023, representing 1.4% of the used sales mix.

Down 0.1% overall from 2022 and dropping another spot on the most popular used passenger cars ranking, the Altima did fall flat in the used market last year. Even so, we wouldn't be surprised if the nameplate—allegedly slated for a 2025 departure—made one last comeback in 2024.