Guess who’s back! Arkansas beats LSU on the road

Just like that, Arkansas is back in the NCAA Tournament conversation.

Jaylin Williams’ three-pointer with 1:12 left broke 58-all tie and Arkansas used a 10-0 run minutes earlier to rally and beat LSU on the road in Baton Rouge on Saturday afternoon, 65-58.

LSU went scoreless for almost seven minutes in the back part of the second half as their eight-point lead with 9:01 left evaporated. Williams, who had made only three 3-pointers on the season, was left open at the top of the key when he broke the tie.

He was one of three Arkansas (12-5, 2-3 in SEC) players in double figures, finished with 11 points and 13 rebounds for his third straight double-double. The Razorbacks were led by JD Notae’s 19 points and Au’Diese Toney chipped in 12 more.

LSU had a chance to tie in the late seconds, but a bad outlet pass was picked off by Arkansas and Stanley Umude scored on a lay-up the other way to make the Razorbacks’ lead two possessions.

Eric Gaines led LSU (15-2, 3-2) with 14 points. The Tigers shot just 32 percent from the floor in the second half.

The win was Arkansas’ first in Baton Rouge since February 2019. It was also the team’s first quadrant-one win of the season and the team’s second straight after starting SEC play with three straight losses.