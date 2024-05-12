Guerrero leads Blue Jays against the Twins following 4-hit game

Minnesota Twins (23-16, second in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (18-21, fifth in the AL East)

Toronto; Sunday, 1:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Bailey Ober (3-1, 4.42 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 35 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (0-0, 13.50 ERA, 2.50 WHIP, six strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Twins -138, Blue Jays +117; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays take on the Minnesota Twins after Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s four-hit game on Saturday.

Toronto has an 18-21 record overall and a 9-8 record in home games. The Blue Jays have the seventh-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .312.

Minnesota is 23-16 overall and 12-8 on the road. The Twins rank eighth in the majors with 43 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Guerrero leads the Blue Jays with a .272 batting average, and has six doubles, four home runs, 20 walks and 19 RBI. Isiah Kiner-Falefa is 13-for-34 with a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Willi Castro has 10 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 14 RBI while hitting .271 for the Twins. Max Kepler is 15-for-35 with six doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 4-6, .254 batting average, 5.69 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Twins: 7-3, .261 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Yariel Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (spine), Bowden Francis: 15-Day IL (forearm), Chad Green: 15-Day IL (teres major)

Twins: Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (knee), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (tricep), Zack Weiss: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Justin Topa: 15-Day IL (knee), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh Winder: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.