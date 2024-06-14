Guernsey's Gomes makes padel history

Cameron Gomes is now in the top five under-18 padel players in the country [BBC]

Guernsey's Cameron Gomes has become the youngest player to win a grade two professional padel tournament.

The 16-year-old won the Padel Tournament UK event in Ilford with mentor Nikhil Mohindra.

The result pushed Cameron, who usually plays with his twin brother Luke, into the top 60 of the UK rankings and the top five under-18s.

The pair have also been called up to play for the British Under-18 side.

"I still can't believe it really," Gomes told BBC Radio Guernsey.

"It's still really surreal and it was just such an amazing experience to accomplish."

He added: "It's so addictive. Every time you play you learn something new and you just want to get better at it and just keep doing and playing."