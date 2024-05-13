Guernsey footballer first to win FA cup since 1959

Maya Le Tissier wore the Guernsey flag around her waist as she held the FA Cup [PA Media]

A Guernsey footballer is the first person from the island to win an FA Cup final in nearly 65 years.

Maya Le Tissier, 22, was centre-back for Manchester United Women's team when they beat Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

The final marked the first ever FA Cup win for the Manchester United women's team.

The last time someone from Guernsey won the FA Cup was in 1959 when Bill Whare helped Nottingham Forest beat Luton Town 2-1.

Maya Le Tissier celebrated with teammates including Millie Turner after their FA Cup win [BBC]

Maya, who has also played for the Lionesses, proudly carried the Guernsey flag as she climbed the steps to receive her medal as part of the triumphant Manchester United team.

Her father Darren Le Tissier said the result was brilliant for the family and for the island.

He said: "It just shows that girls, boys whoever - you can can do this, you can you can get to the top regardless of what sport it is.

"Maya's worked tirelessly hard and is dedicated and very disciplined in what she does."

