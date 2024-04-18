Guernsey FC lose 3-0 at home to Southall as they fail to end relegation fears

Guernsey FC could not end their Isthmian League South Central relegation fears after they lost 3-0 at home to play-off hopefuls Southall.

The Green Lions are four points clear of the drop zone with three games left.

They have taken one point from their last eight games and still have to host mid-table Northwood and Hartley Wintey before going to sixth-placed Raynes Park Vale on the final day.

Guernsey have never been relegated since being formed in 2011.

Brendan Matthew put Southall ahead in first-half stoppage time after Ross Allen had gone close for the hosts.

Romey Eccles-Meodad doubled his side's advantage nine minutes after the break when he headed home a corner before Matthew headed in a third 18 minutes later.

Tony Vance's side drop down to 18th place in the table and have a game in hand on 19th-placed Chipstead.

Binfield, who drew at Footes Lane on Saturday, occupy the final relegation spot and are three points adrift of Chipstead with three games to play.