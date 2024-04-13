Guernsey FC held to 3-3 draw by struggling Binfield

Guernsey FC failed to end their relegation fears as they were held to a 3-3 draw with struggling Binfield.

The hosts went 2-0 up after first Matt Loaring's 13th-minute lob and a Ross Allen strike three minutes later.

But Tyler d'Cruz poked in after 32 minutes before a Dave Merris own goal three minutes later made it 2-2.

D'Cruz put Binfield in front with a header five minutes after the break but Sam Murray made it 3-3 eight minutes later with a header of his own.

The draw means Guernsey are seven points clear of Binfield, who occupy the final relegation spot, with both sides having four matches left to play in Isthmian League South Central.

But the result ended a poor run of home form for the islanders, who had lost their previous six matches.

However their defensive record will be of concern - they have let in 26 goals in that time.