Guernsey family in London Marathon wheelchair-push

Mr Rowlinson raised more than £10,000 for Myositis UK [BBC]

A Guernseyman has completed the London Marathon in a wheelchair with the help of his daughter and her partner.

David Rowlinson, Jenny Rowlinson and Jonny Meardon raised more than £10,000 for the charity Myositis UK.

Mr Rowlinson has myositis, a rare progressive muscle wasting disease which primarily effects the external muscles in the legs and arms.

He said: "The support we had all the way round was truly incredible from fellow runners."

The team is also set to take on the Guernsey half-marathon in September [BBC]

Mr Rowlinson sat in a specialist racing wheelchair guided by Miss Rowlinson and Mr Meardon, who trained extremely hard to be able to push his bodyweight as they ran.

He said: "The crowd, the noise of the crowd was just amazing".

He added that crossing the line was a "euphoric feeling", and the whole experience "will live alone in [his]memory".

He was first diagnosed with the condition in 2012, and it has since gotten progressively worse, meaning now cannot walk for long distances.

Mr Rowlinson and his team are also set to take on the Guernsey half-marathon in September.

After completing the race in September, Mr Rowlinson said he would be donating his specialist racing chair to the Guernsey Sports Commission to be used by anyone.

