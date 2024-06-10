Guernsey draw T20 series with Belgium

Matt Stokes impressed for Guernsey with bat and ball [ICC]

Guernsey drew their T20 series with Belgium after recording another win and defeat in their final two matches.

Having won and lost a match on Saturday in Brussels, the Sarnians achieved similar results on Sunday.

The islanders were beaten by six wickets in their third game between the sides before recovering to win the final encounter by seven wickets with four and a half overs to spare.

Guernsey's Matt Stokes was named player of the series, having hit 148 runs and taken six wickets across the four games.

The matches are part of Guernsey’s preparations for their 2026 T20 World Cup qualifiers in August.

Tom Nightingale's knock of 73 was the highest by any Guernsey batter in Brussels [ICC]

Tom Nightingale hit 73 in Guernsey’s opening game on Sunday as the islanders made 192-6 off their 20 overs.

Martin-Dale Bradley struck 33 off 16 balls as he and Oliver Nightingale (28no) put on a key sixth-wicket stand of 46 runs after four of Guernsey's top five batters failed to get above 20.

The duo’s stand came off just 22 balls, ending with four deliveries to go in their innings.

In reply, Belgium made their target with four balls to spare as Shaheryar Butt and Saber Zakhil put on a match-winning fifth wicket stand of 75.

The pair came together with five overs left with Belgium on 120-4 after Stokes, Harry Johnson and Adam Martel had each taken a wicket.

Butt smashed eight sixes in a 42-ball unbeaten 76 while Saber took just 14 balls to make 42 not out as he hit four maximums and three fours.

Guernsey’s bowlers were the stars later as they tied the series with an impressive seven-wicket win in their final game.

Stokes, Martel, Johnson and Luke Bichard each took two wickets as Belgium were reduced to 71-8 off 12.4 overs.

But for a ninth wicket stand of 54 from Murid Ekrami (28) and Sajad Ahmadzai (26no) Guernsey’s win would have been even more comfortable.

Guernsey needed just 15.3 overs to chase down Belgium’s 125-9 - Ben Fitchet hit 41, Stokes scored 29 not out and Zak Damarell 17 not out as they coasted to victory at 129-3.