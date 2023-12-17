Guerin leads South Pontotoc in win over Holly Springs

Dec. 16—PONTOTOC — Nash Guerin and South Pontotoc led off this year's Tangle on the Trail with a dominant win over Holly Springs on Saturday morning.

Guerin earned game MVP honors by scoring a team-high 17 points in the Cougars' 58-40 win. A hot start from South Pontotoc's offense and stifling defense gave way to a comfortable victory.

South Pontotoc has now won five games in a row.

"After this week, I'm glad it's over with," South Pontotoc head coach Chris Vandiver said. "We had a lot of kids, I think we had up to 10 kids that have missed days this week from flu or this or that. I'm glad to get this week over with, put this behind us. I'm pleased with the results. Three-and-oh in a week with the sickness we had, we're kind of fortunate there."

South Pontotoc (10-4) jumped out to an 11-2 lead halfway through the first quarter and led throughout Saturday's game. Guerin knocked down a few shots in the opening eight minutes, as nine of his 17 points came in the first quarter. South Pontotoc took a commanding 20-6 lead after one quarter of play and a 36-19 advantage heading into halftime.

"The (shot) selection that we had today was really good," Guerin said. "Our main offense is mostly post touches with a little bit of threes, so we got the shots that we wanted to."

Guerin and Pacey Mathews combined for 31 points for the Cougars. Mathews is usually South Pontotoc's go-to guy, but on a day where Vandiver said he "obviously was sick," it was Guerin who led on the scoresheet.

"(Guerin's) capable of scoring points," Vandiver said. "He's a really, really talented player, offensively especially. But he can put it on the floor, get to the rim, mid-range, three. I mean, he can score from every level. He's a really good player, and he's starting to play like we need him to."

Holly Springs (6-8) threatened to get back into the game in the third quarter after going on a run after halftime. South Pontotoc eventually pulled away again, but that was the bright spot for the Hawks.

"My guys, they're going to play hard," Holly Springs coach Luke Chapman said. "We're going to make turnovers, we'll miss shots, but I'm proud of their effort today."

Three-Pointers

Turning Point: South Pontotoc outscored the Hawks 20-6 in the first quarter and kept a lead throughout the game.

Point Maker: Guerin buried a couple of 3-pointers as part of a 17-point performance to lead the Cougars.

Talking Point: "I would say we're probably close to where we need to be, but there's still a step that we need to take." — Vandiver, on his team at this point of the season

