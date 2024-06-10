Guendouzi’s Lazio future still uncertain: Aston Villa prepare offer, Newcastle interested

Matteo Guendouzi’s future at Lazio remains uncertain despite Igor Tudor’s resignation and according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Newcastle have joined Aston Villa in the race for the French midfielder.

The ex-Arsenal man wanted to leave the club if Igor Tudor had stayed. Guendouzi had not been on good terms with the Croatian tactician since their time at Marseille, and during Tudor’s short spell at Lazio, Guendouzi lost his starting spot.

Guendouzi said in February that Maurizio Sarri’s resignation had left him ‘a little shocked.’

Guendouzi: Aston Villa prepare offer, Newcastle interested

With Marco Baroni coming to replace Tudor, Lazio are more confident Guendouzi will remain at the club beyond the summer, but according to Gazzetta, the ex-Arsenal man has not yet decided on his future at the Olimpico.

Aston Villa seem willing to make a €25m offer, but Newcastle have also shown interest in the 25-year-old who was tempted by a Premier League move when Tudor was expected to stay.

The pink paper claims Lazio don’t want to sell the ex-Arsenal man even if they could listen to offers exceeding €30m.