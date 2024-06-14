Guehi's calm nature, passing accuracy and speed

[Getty Images]

England's Euro 2024 chances could hinge on how they make use of their attacking riches, but concerns linger about the team's defensive vulnerability.

Harry Maguire has been a mainstay in the team but misses this tournament through injury, and Gareth Southgate looks set to pick 23-year-old Marc Guehi as his left-sided centre-half for Sunday's opening game against Serbia (20:00 BST).

With only 11 caps, Guehi lacks the profile and international exposure of England's more established defenders such as John Stones and Kyle Walker - but he is highly thought of in the England camp.

One of Guehi's biggest strengths is his calm nature on the ball and how he deals with high-pressure situations.

In the Premier League, his passing accuracy of 87.2% last season was higher than Maguire and highly rated Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite, who did not make the final 26-man Euros squad.

For England, that stat goes up to 95.1% - better than Maguire and Stones.

Guehi is also quick. His top speed in the 2023-24 Premier League season of 33.92km/h ranked him in the top 30 centre-backs in the league - perhaps not the quickest of the lot, but faster than Lewis Dunk, Stones and Maguire.

Southgate has been introducing Guehi gradually, along with a number of young players, but he has emerged as the centre-back to step in if Stones or Maguire are unavailable.

He has been a key player and occasional captain for Crystal Palace over the past three seasons and he is a former England Under-21 skipper.

Guehi's relatively young age, Premier League experience, and his ability to play in the left-sided centre-back position means that he is highly admired by many teams.

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has played with Guehi since they were both in the Blues academy. They were team-mates for Palace in the Premier League, when Gallagher was on loan at Selhurst Park, and now they have united on the international stage with England.

"He will be brilliant if he does [start in the Serbia match]," Gallagher said. "Top guy, top player."

"I couldn't be happier if he started some games at the tournament. He has been brilliant for Crystal Palace and England when he has played. He is more than ready, for sure.

"He is very professional, a great leader as well. I think he has got everything you need to be a top defender."

