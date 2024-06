Guehi set to start for England against Serbia

[Getty Images]

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi is set to start for England in their Euro 2024 opener against Serbia on Sunday.

The 23-year-old has won 11 caps for the Three Lions since making his international debut in 2022.

Guehi partnered John Stones at centre-half in England's final warm-up game before the tournament against Iceland, which they lost 1-0.

Live text coverage of England v Serbia gets under way at 17:00 BST