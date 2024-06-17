'Guehi has everything to be a world-class defender'

Marc Guehi's top speed in the 2023-24 Premier League season of 33.92km/h was in the top 30 among centre-backs in the league and faster than Lewis Dunk or John Stones [Getty Images]

England's Euro 2024 chances could hinge on how they make use of their attacking riches, but concerns linger about the team's defensive vulnerability.

Harry Maguire has been a mainstay but misses this tournament through injury, and Gareth Southgate looks set to pick Crystal Palace's 23-year-old Marc Guehi as his left-sided centre-half for Sunday's opening game against Serbia (20:00 BST).

With only 11 caps, Guehi lacks the profile and international exposure of England's more established defenders such as John Stones and Kyle Walker.

But he is highly thought of in the England camp by his manager and team-mates.

Aston Villa and England defender Ezri Konsa told BBC Radio 5 Live that Guehi was ready to step up.

"He is a great guy, very humble and a great professional. He has all the attributes to be a world-class defender," Konsa said.

"He's still young and still learning, like me and like everybody, but I have a lot of belief and trust in Marc."

Strengths: Calm, and trusted by Southgate

One of Guehi's biggest strengths is his calm nature on the ball and how he deals with high-pressure situations.

In the Premier League his passing accuracy of 87.2% last season was higher than Maguire and highly rated Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite, who did not make the final 26-man Euros squad.

For England that stat goes up to 95.1% - better than Maguire and Stones.

Guehi is also quick. His top speed in the 2023-24 Premier League season of 33.92km/h ranked him in the top 30 centre-backs in the league - perhaps not the quickest of the lot, but faster than Lewis Dunk, Stones or Maguire.

Southgate has been introducing Guehi gradually, along with a number of young players, but he has emerged as the centre-back to step in if Stones or Maguire are unavailable.

Guehi started the important Euro qualifier away from home against Ukraine in Poland, plus the match away from home against rivals Scotland, and came on for Stones in the win over Italy which secured qualification for the tournament which starts on Friday.

The centre-back has been a key player and occasional captain for Palace over the last three seasons - and is a former England Under-21 skipper.

Guehi's relative young age, Premier League experience and his ability to play in the left-sided centre-back position mean that he is highly admired by many teams.

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has played with Guehi since they were young players in the Blues academy.

They were team-mates for Palace in the Premier League, when Gallagher was on loan at Selhurst Park, and now they have united on the international stage with England.

"I think he'll be brilliant if he does [start the Serbia match]," Gallagher said.

"Top guy, top player - I couldn't be happier if he started some games at the tournament. He has been brilliant for Crystal Palace and England when he has played. He's more than ready, for sure.

"He's very professional, great leader as well. I think he has got everything you need to be a top defender."

Does he have weaknesses?

Guehi has become adept at bringing the ball out from the back, reading the game and finding the right position to occupy.

However, at 6ft tall he is not the tallest centre-back. His Premier League aerial numbers are low, with an average of 1.3 successful duels in the air per game. Dunk posted an average of 1.8, Branthwaite 2.7 and Maguire 3.8 for 2023-24.

Positional awareness helps him out, but his limitations in the air could be an area that sides such as Serbia, who have powerful striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, may target.

In an England defence with existing questions about the match sharpness of Stones and fitness of Luke Shaw, Guehi also missed 12 games in the season just ended after undergoing knee surgery. He returned for Palace's final three games.

He played in both of England's warm-up games and started the defeat to Iceland as Southgate looked to try out the partnership of Guehi and Stones.

Could Guehi be on the move this summer?

Guehi’s performances have not gone unnoticed by the Premier League's elite. The former Chelsea player has excelled since he was brought to Palace by sporting director Dougie Freedman after a successful loan period with Swansea in the Championship.

Palace accept that bids may come this summer for the centre-back who only has two years left on his contract.

He has been linked with Manchester United, but it is thought a number of teams at the top end of the Premier League have kept tabs on Guehi.

With Guehi likely to play a big role for England during the tournament, that interest will only increase - if he impresses.

Within the England camp, there is a firm belief he can excel.