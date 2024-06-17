Guehi 'calm and composed' after 'passing his test'

[Getty Images]

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi received plenty of plaudits after his performance in England's 1-0 win over Serbia at Euro 2024.

Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate told BBC Radio 5 Live that the 23-year-old had "passed his test" after a flawless performance in his side's opening game of the tournament.

"I saw the player I have seen every week for his club," said Southgate. "It was going to be a particular test in terms of his stature, as he isn't the biggest centre-back, but he dealt with the aerial threat really well."

Former England defender Micah Richards said he was "very impressed" with Guehi's performance, stating: "He was very calm and composed. It must be daunting to enter your first major tournament at times, but he did not show it at all."

The Eagles defender did not put a foot wrong for the full 90 minutes, racking up a 96% pass completion rate and winning 100% of his tackles and ground duels.

Former Three Lions goalkeeper Joe Hart praised Guehi as England's "standout performer" on the Football Daily podcast.

"Huge shoutout to Marc Guehi," he said. "I thought he was exceptional. He really stepped in and was really calm on the ball.

"I thought Guehi allowed John Stones to play his game. The more Marc plays, the better that [centre-back] partnership will get."