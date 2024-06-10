Gudmundsson waits for Inter despite Tottenham interest – report

Il Corriere dello Sport reports Genoa striker Albert Gudmundsson is willing to wait for an offer from Inter this summer, despite interest from Premier League clubs, including Tottenham.

Genoa striker Gudmundsson is eager to join Serie A champions Inter so he will wait for an offer from the Nerazzurri in the coming weeks, reports Il Corriere dello Sport’s printed edition on page 17 on Monday.

The Iceland striker was among the best Serie A scorers in 2023-24 and, as he reiterated in recent weeks, is willing to remain in the league.

Il Corriere dello Sport confirms that some Premier League clubs have also targeted the 26-year-old and that Tottenham have already inquired about him.

Gudmundsson waits for Inter despite Tottenham interest – report

Gudmundsson will be waiting for Inter, but the Nerazzurri must sell some of their strikers to afford the Genoa ace.

Joaquin Correa is on the market, Marko Arnautovic doesn’t want to leave, and Argentina international Valentin Carboni will start the pre-season with Inter but may go for €35m this summer. The sale of any of these three players would help Inter raise funds for Gudmundsson, whose price tag exceeds €30m.

Genoa President Alberto Zangrillo said last week that he hopes Gudmundsson would “fulfil” his dream this summer.