Gudmundsson legal issue could derail Inter and Tottenham interest

Inter and Tottenham are seriously interested in making a move for Genoa striker Albert Gudmundsson this summer, but a serious legal issue could derail a deal.

The 26-year-old Icelandic forward shined in Serie A this season under Alberto Gilardino, scoring 16 goals and providing five assists across 37 total appearances, attracting the attention of both the Nerazzurri and Spurs, who are ready for a transfer market battle.

Inter cannot close out a deal for Gudmundsson until they find a buyer for talented youngster Valentin Carboni, who has a circa €30m price tag. The 19-year-old has been put on the radars of various clubs including Atalanta, Fiorentina and teams in the Premier League.

Gudmundsson legal issue

Page 22 of today’s Gazzetta dello Sport details how Inter and Tottenham’s interest in Gudmundsson could be put on hold due to a serious legal battle in Iceland, where he was accused of sexual assault by a woman he met in a Reykjavik night club in the summer of 2023.

The case was initially closed by a district attorney back in February, but this has now been overturned by Iceland’s attorney general following an appeal by the alleged victim. He has reportedly been indicted and is now expected to be charged, with a possible trial taking place later this year.