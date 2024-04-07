Guards & Twins game postponed Sunday due to rain

*The above video shows key promotional dates for Guardians baseball*

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians and Minnesota Twins had their game postponed by rain on Sunday and rescheduled as a split doubleheader on Aug. 9.

The Twins announced the postponement of the series finale three hours before the scheduled first pitch, with rain forecast for most of the afternoon and yet more likely to fall at night. Guardians pitchers dominated the first two games, leading a 3-1 victory on Saturday and a 4-2 decision on Friday.

The Guardians (7-2) took a half-game lead on the Detroit Tigers in the AL Central into Sunday and headed home for a hype-filled opener on Monday afternoon a few hours after the solar eclipse for which Cleveland will provide a prime view. The Guardians host the Chicago White Sox for a three-game series.

The Twins (3-4) host the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Shohei Ohtani show for a three-game series starting on Monday night.

The rescheduled Guardians-Twins matchup will take place at 1:10 p.m. local time on a Friday afternoon, before the originally scheduled 7:10 p.m. game. That will become a four-game series.

