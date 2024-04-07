Guardians’ home opener hits after the eclipse! Here’s what to know

*Above video shows what’s new at Progressive Field including renovations and food items*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The baseball home opener in Cleveland is always exciting, but this year it’s also history making as it will take place just two hours after the totality of the solar eclipse passes over Northeast Ohio.

The Guards will host the White Sox with the customary first pitch scheduled at 5:10 p.m. in front of a sold-out Progressive Field.

Gates to Progressive Field open at 2 p.m. on Monday and then gates will close from 3:05 p.m. through 3:25 p.m. during the peak of the eclipse.

Former Guardians stars Corey Kluber and Michael Brantley will toss out the customary first pitch. Both players announced their retirements from the MLB before the season.

Cleveland’s ace pitcher Shane Bieber was set to start the game, but on Saturday the ballclub announced a tough blow to the team and to fans, announcing that Bieber will have season ending surgery on his injured elbow.

Tristan McKenzie will now be the starting pitcher for Cleveland’s home opener.

The Guardians started the season on the road and come home to Cleveland leading the AL Central with a 7-2 record.

The Guards and Twins had their game rained out in Minnesota Sunday and that game is rescheduled as a doubleheader on Aug. 9.

