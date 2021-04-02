Guards Galore this Final Four

In a blink of an eye we’ve gone from 68 teams down to four, and the final weekend of college basketball is here. A Cinderella is still dancing, an undefeated team is still defeating teams, and Texas remains at a stand still because there’s apparently only room for one sheriff in this town. I believe we'll see a matchup of Gonzaga and Baylor by the time the weekend wraps up, but I've spent my time and money investing in these three player props for this weekend.

Marcus Sasser O12.5 points (0.5U, -112) vs. Baylor

Sasser will face his toughest competition yet in three Baylor guards who can defend amongst the best. However, the man has his sights set on scoring and I expect him to have plenty of opportunity. If Baylor takes a large lead early, forcing Houston to play faster than they’d like, things could start to turn and burn quickly. In his last 10 games, Marcus has shot under double digit field goal attempts (9) in three games, and the most points he scored in those games was six. Here’s a look at his field goal attempts so far in the tournament; 14, 9, 15, 19. There are multiple scenarios in which the game can go that would benefit Marcus' output but I love the pure volume Marcus has put up throughout the tournament. Averaging 31 minutes and 13.5 points per game, I like Marcus to go over this number.

Jalen Suggs O14.5 points (1U, -104) vs. UCLA

Jalen is averaging 14 points per game this season playing just north of 27 minutes a game. Over the past three tournament games, Suggs is averaging over 34 minutes. As arguably the best player left in the tournament, Jalen has the opportunity to put his stamp on this historic season during the Final Four. Not only that, but ascend the NBA draft boards for onlooking GMs. He is the most dangerous player on the floor in transition, has the ability to score from multiple spots on the court and has shown the ability to step up in the biggest basketball games he's played in. We may see a matchup zone from UCLA early, but if Suggs draws Tyger Campbell man to man for most of the game, look for Suggs to take advantage physically and dominate this matchup.

Tyger Campbell U10.5 points (1U, -118) vs. Gonzaga

Tyger has been playing phenomenally in the tournament thus far, but I think it’ll be tough for him to get over this point total vs. Gonzaga on Saturday. He’s gone under this number 8 of the last 10 games and will be up against a very tough Bulldogs defense in which he’ll be opposite NBA lottery pick Jalen Suggs. Campbell is also 3/12 in the tournament so far from beyond the arc, and hasn’t made more than one three in a game since January. Campbell has also only been to the free throw line in 2 of the 5 tournament games so far. You add that on top of the fact that this is UCLA’s sixth game of the tournament and they’re facing the #1 team, I believe the Tyger remains tame in Indy and the music stops for UCLA.

Tyger Campbell Stats over his last 10 games

Tail, fade or follow, if you're not having fun, you're not doing it right.