Guards on cusp of this team record!
**Related Video Above: In case you missed it, the Cleveland Guardians have new uniforms
CLEVELAND (WJW) — It was bombs away for Cleveland as the team smashed six homeruns in the last two games against Toronto this past weekend.
‘Superman’ street closures in Cleveland: How to get around downtown
The team has one of the best records in MLB at (49-26) after sweeping the Toronto Blue Jays, plus the Guards have won five in a row.
The team is 23 games over .500, or nearly two dozen more wins than losses.
That means Cleveland is only one win away from tying the team record for the number of games over .500 if they win Monday night. Either way, the team will still be able to tie or break that record with a couple more wins this week.
Out of 30 teams in the MLB, the Guardians have a better winning percentage (.653) than 28 other teams.
Only one team, The Philadelphia Phillies, has a higher wining percentage right now (.662) with a record of (51-26).
Rapid weather changes lead to Lake Erie phenomenon
Of course, the All Star Game, which is meant to mark the symbolic halfway point of the season, is still three weeks away, so a lot can happen, but this is sure fun to talk about.
The Guards play the Baltimore Orioles Monday in Baltimore at 6:35 p.m.
Go Guards.
Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.