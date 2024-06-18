Guardiola's last dance?

[BBC]

Let's face it, for Manchester City, the fixture list represents the obstacle that stands between them and immortality.

No team had ever won four league titles in a row before last season. How long would it take another club to win five if that is what they are to achieve in 2024-25?

Of more importance is the question mark over Pep Guardiola.

Will this be the last season at City for one of the greatest managers in the entire history of the game?

I was mesmerised by 'The Last Dance' the documentary about Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls and their era of dominance - is next season going to be Pep's equivalent?

City start with a trip to face a Chelsea side managed by Pep's old coach Enzo Maresca.

It will be a fascinating duel. But not as fascinating as the season as a whole.