Guardiola on Rodri needing a rest, injuries and Haaland

Manager Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Manchester City host Luton Town in the Premier League on Saturday (12:30 BST kick-off).

Here are the main lines from his news conference:

On midfielder Rodri saying he needs a rest: "If he needs a rest, he will have rest. It is a case of mental energy. If a player doesn’t want to play then he’s not going to play. If he’s exhausted, it can happen and another is going to play. We’ll decide tomorrow what we have to do."

On the injury issues being created by the packed fixture calendar: "Absolutely. It is completely right. It’s getting worse and worse and worse."

On City's injury situation: "We have training this afternoon. We’ll know better how they feel then. Ederson was ready to play against Real Madrid. He’s ready tomorrow and we’ll take the decision for many reasons."

Explaining why Erling Haaland did not make much of an impact in Tuesday's 3-3 draw at the Bernabeu: "He’s a young player. He has some departments where he has to improve. It’s more about the team. It’s the most difficult position on the pitch. They were so tight and are really good defenders. They had two central defenders close to him and it’s not easy. We scored three goals."