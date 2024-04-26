Guardiola: Liverpool’s surprise Merseyside derby defeat must serve as warning to Manchester City

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said Liverpool’s surprise derby defeat to Everton served as a warning to his players ahead of a 4-0 thrashing of Brighton.

City moved a point behind Premier League leaders Arsenal and leapfrogged Jurgen Klopp’s side into second spot thanks to Phil Foden’s double and goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Julian Alvarez on Thursday night.

A thumping south-coast success came 24 hours after Liverpool lost further ground in the title race by suffering a 2-0 loss to their Merseyside rivals at Goodison Park on the back of a shock 1-0 home defeat to Crystal Palace earlier this month.