Guardiola hails 'top-class' Foden

[Getty Images]

Phil Foden "can do whatever he wants" as a player, says Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

Foden's second hat-trick of the season moved the 23-year-old on to 21 goals for the campaign and helped the Champions move just one point behind leaders Arsenal in the Premier League and level with Liverpool, who face Sheffield United tonight.

Speaking on Foden after Wednesday's 4-1 win against Aston Villa City boss Pep Guardiola said: "What can I say? Three goals. He didn't start well but I think the goal helped him a lot for the mood. When Phil plays in a central position he has a sense for goals and he proved it again.

"He can do whatever he wants. He's a real top-class player. We know it. But he is still open-minded, he has to understand the game. He has to focus on things - sometimes he's a bit distracted in exactly what you have to do offensively and defensively. But he has a natural talent - a gift - which is special.

"The work ethic is unbelievable and he has an incredible sense of goal. When he has the ball and he's attacking the back line he is going to score - you had that feeling. It's not easy to find it and that's why he's so special when he's playing these central positions."