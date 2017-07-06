Guardiola facing second Hart dilemma ahead of Man City pre-season tour

Pep Guardiola is facing a second Joe Hart dilemma in as many summers as he weighs up whether to take the outcast goalkeeper on Manchester City's pre-season tour.

City will only be able to call upon two senior goalkeepers - Hart and new signing Ederson - when they return for training on Monday, given Claudio Bravo is on holiday and Angus Gunn, last season's No.3, has been loaned out to Norwich City.

Guardiola had planned to take 18-year-old Aro Muric to the United States but the youngster has picked up a knock and could now miss out.

Hart will join the rest of the City squad for the start of pre-season training on Monday but Guardiola has not yet decided whether the England keeper will fly out to the States a week later.

Guardiola will assess his options next week but Goal understands he would rather Hart were not involved in the travelling party.

Senior City figures implored Guardiola not to sell Hart last summer but the Catalan dug in his heels and ensured the 30-year-old was moved on.

That decision was made after the England man made clear to Guardiola that he did not want to change his game and fit into the coach's plans for City when they sat down one year ago, as has been previously reported by Goal.

That led to animosity between the two but Guardiola swallowed his pride and gave Hart an emotional send-off in last August's Champions League play-off against Steaua Bucharest.

He is unlikely to hand Hart another game in City colours, however. Indeed, a number of City insiders were annoyed when Hart gave an interview to the BBC earlier this year in which he suggested he did not know why he had been forced out.

City are now looking for permanent buyers for Hart and would like to move him on as quickly as possible, but it is widely reported that his suitors are keen on a loan deal.

The likelihood is that Guardiola will use new boy Ederson, who signed from Benfica for £35 million, for the vast majority of City's pre-season games whether Hart makes the trip or not, though Hart's presence around the camp is unlikely to be beneficial, especially if he remains unwilling or unable to contribute to the City boss' playing style.

