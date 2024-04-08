Guardiola on 'dangerous' Madrid and 'relief' of winning the trophy

Manager Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Manchester City face Real Madrid at the Bernabeu in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday (20:00 BST kick-off).

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Guardiola confirmed that Josko Gvardiol "is a doubt" despite travelling with the squad.

On the injuries to Kyle Walker and Nathan Ake, who did not travel: "It is what it is. Also Madrid have been missing players like [Thibaut] Courtois for a long time. We know the best player to control Vinicius Jr is Kyle. We would love to have him but what can I say? We will adapt and play with players we have. We have a lot of injures at the back and have to find solutions."

He said City feel "strong and confident" going into the game, but added: "[Madrid] are aggressive and so dangerous. They will drop back and defend in a low block. But everyone knows the strength of the transitions they have with incredible pace. You can't come here to just control the game - you come here to try to hurt them, punish them and score goals."

He would not agree with Carlo Ancelotti's comments that the La Liga side played without personality in defeat by City in last season's semi-finals: "We were better not because Madrid were bad. In that club, they are always judged that they were not good [if they lose]. I think differently. They were not bad, but we were better."

Asked if they can do the same this season: "It is difficult. To beat Madrid twice in a row is difficult. In this competition the target is not easy. They have pride, they have to be smart and play and we will see what happens in the second leg."

On the team gaining maturity after winning the trophy last year: "First, I would say, as a club, it was a sense of relief. In the sense of history we are new, but we can say we did it - and if we did it once, we can do it again."