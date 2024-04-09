Guardiola calls on Man City to ‘hurt’ Real Madrid: ‘We have to punish them’

Pep Guardiola has urged his Manchester City side to hurt and punish Real Madrid as they clash again in the Champions League.

The holders take on the competition’s record 14-time winners in the first leg of their quarter-final at the Bernabeu on Tuesday 9 April.

It is the third successive season the two clubs have met in the knockout stages, with Real having staged a stunning comeback to win the 2022 semi-final but City avenging that loss 12 months later.

“We cannot come here just to control the game. We have to come here to try to hurt them, to punish them,” Guardiola said, previewing the away leg.