Guardiola & Beard win manager awards

Pep Guardiola (left) has won 15 major trophies at Manchester City and Matt Beard (right) has lifted the Women's Super League title twice with Liverpool [Getty Images]

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has been named the Premier League manager of the season, with Liverpool's Matt Beard winning the Women's Super League Manager of the Season.

Guardiola, 53, oversaw another historic season as City became the first English club to win four successive top-flight titles.

He beat Arsenal's Mikel Arteta, Aston Villa's Unai Emery, Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp and Bournemouth's Andoni Iraola to the prize.

"I want to share it, yes, oh yes! Especially with Mikel for the incredible job he has done until the last game, bringing us to our limits," said Guardiola.

"Of course, for Jurgen, for the unforgettable battles for many, many years. And Unai Emery, making something unbelievable again to bring Aston Villa to the Champions League.

"And Andoni Iraola, with Bournemouth, being his first season in the Premier League, doing what he has done, coming back from the tough start of the season."

Beard, 46, led Liverpool to fourth place in the WSL, their highest finish since they lifted the title in 2014.

Liverpool won their final four games, including victories over champions Chelsea and Manchester United, as they finished above the latter.

"I'm very grateful and very humbled," Beard said.

"It's great to see the work we have done has been recognised as always, we couldn't do it without the staff or the players so this award is not just about me, it's about the collective so from that side it's great recognition for everyone."

The Premier League title race went down to the final day of the season but Manchester City, who were already two points clear of second-placed Arsenal, beat West Ham 3-1 to claim a sixth title since Guardiola took charge in 2016.

City's Phil Foden was named Premier League Player of the Season last week.

It is the fifth time Guardiola has won the award with only former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson (11) receiving the accolade on more occasions.

"We will defend this award as best as possible in the future," Guardiola said.