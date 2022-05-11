Guardians-White Sox becomes 1st MLB game postponed due to COVID-19 in 2022

A game between the Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox has been postponed due to an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak in the Guardians organization, MLB announced Wednesday. The game will be rescheduled at a later date.

It is the first game of the 2022 MLB season to be postponed due to COVID-related reasons. Guardians manager Terry Francona had already been announced to have tested positive.

The league's full statement:

Following multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the Cleveland Guardians organization, their afternoon road game today vs. the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field has been postponed to allow for continued testing and contact tracing. Major League Baseball will provide a rescheduling update when it becomes available.

The Guardians have reportedly had a COVID-19 outbreak on their coaching staff, including manager Terry Francona. (Photo by Joe Sargent/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

According to ESPN's Jesse Rogers, the outbreak mostly involves Cleveland's coaching staff.

The 2022 season had so far seen few stories related to the COVID-19 pandemic, at least compared to a 2021 season that didn't even get past opening day before having to postpone a game due to an outbreak.

Wednesday's game was to be the last of a three-game series. The Guardians are off Thursday, then have a three-game series on the road against the Minnesota Twins scheduled for the weekend.