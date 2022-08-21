Guardians-White Sox game postpone due to unplayable field conditions

Unidentified members of the Cleveland Guardians grounds crew wait with Guardians manager Terry Francona, second from right, and Chicago White Sox manager Tony LaRussa, right, for umpires as they inspect the condition of Progressive Field before a baseball game in Cleveland, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

The sun was shining for much of the day, but the damage had already been done. Sunday's game between the Guardians and Chicago White Sox was postponed due to unplayable field conditions.

A good deal of standing water formed on the warning track in left field, and with more rain on the way later in the day the field wasn't able to drain fast enough to create a window to play the game. Cleveland was hit hard with a steady rain Saturday night, Sunday morning and Sunday afternoon.

Guardians manager Terry Francona and White Sox manager Tony La Russa twice met with the umpires in left field to evaluate the field conditions. After nearly a three-hour delay from when the first pitch was originally scheduled, the game was postponed and rescheduled for Sept. 15, a mutual off day for both clubs.

Fans holding tickets to Sunday's game can exchange them for tickets to one of 22 future game options. The exchange can be made at CLEGuardians.com/mytickets. Tickets must be exchanged by noon Sept. 15.

