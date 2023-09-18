Guardians vs. Royals Recap

Jaylen Waddle took a helmet-to-helmet hit from Pats rookie linebacker Marte Mapu.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football's doubleheader game tonight.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Saquon Barkley was helped off the field on the Giants' final drive in their win against the Cardinals on Sunday.
Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson and Tyler Buchner have all seen significant action at quarterback for Alabama this season. Milroe has "played the best," per Nick Saban.
The Dolphins and their young quarterback are off to a great start.
Clark is the top bench player for the No. 1 seed Aces.
Tyreek Hill didn't provide details, but said Patriots fans are "real nasty."
Hamlin became the winningest driver without a Cup title on Saturday night at Bristol.
Beckham didn't return to the Ravens' lineup after halftime.
Taylor's presnap play has made plenty of headlines, and officials have apparently taken notice.
Kyle Shanahan didn't want to settle for a field goal before the first half expired.
The Chiefs defense held Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars out of the end zone.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde recap all of the action that took place this weekend in college football.
The Longhorns pulled away from Wyoming in the fourth quarter, while Florida State beat Boston College by two on the road.
Will the Chiefs hold off the Jaguars in this AFC playoff rematch? Follow along with Yahoo Sports.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Ravens vs. Bengals game.
Hunter was hit late by Colorado State safety Chase Blackburn in the first half.