Guardians vs. Royals Highlights
MJ Melendez homered and drove in three runs while Nick Loftin plated two runs to propel the Royals to a 7-6 win over the Guardians
MJ Melendez homered and drove in three runs while Nick Loftin plated two runs to propel the Royals to a 7-6 win over the Guardians
It was a wild Week 2 in the NFL that displayed every spectrum of human emotion for the running back position: Great performances by stars, surprising performances by backups and devastating injuries. Austin Ekeler and Matt Harmon dive into all of it on this week's 'Ekeler's Edge.'
The Wings got over the hump. Their reward: the Aces.
Things got heated after "Monday Night Football."
Ford has sat behind the likes of Chubb, Najee Harris and Josh Jacobs throughout his college and pro career. Now he gets his shot as a lead back in the NFL.
It's time for the 2023 WNBA playoffs. Here's how to tune in.
It's early, but the season is already on the line for Alabama. Will the Tide step up against Ole Miss?
Check out our fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season!
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde examine the biggest powerhouse matchups for this coming weekend of college football action.
Deshaun Watson could face a fine from the NFL for two unsportsmanlike penalties.
Deshaun Watson's struggles with the Browns continue.
The Dodgers, Orioles and Rays joined the Braves in the 2023 postseason field with wins this weekend.
There is optimism Minkah Fitzpatrick will be ready for Sunday's game against the Raiders.
Most players, while demanding change, asked not to be called up to the national team. The federation, wielding Spanish law, called them up anyway.
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
Both teams find themselves on the road and facing "must win" games in Week 3.
The game drew an average of over 9 million viewers despite starting at 10 p.m. ET.
Larson is now +400 to win the 2023 title and is slightly ahead of William Byron, Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin.
Jonathan Weitz was the backup kicker for the past three seasons but wasn't on the roster to start 2023.
The 'People's Panic Meter' is back and boy there is quite a bit of panic after Week 2. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens do their best to react to everyone's submissions. Behrens also provides his top five waiver wire pickups for Week 3.