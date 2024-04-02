Guardians vs. Mariners Highlights
Tyler Freeman and the Guardians take on Dominic Canzone and the Mariners on April 1, 2024
UConn is headed to the Final Four for the 23rd time in program history.
Mike Clevinger is returning to the White Sox on a one-year deal this season.
Frank Schwab returns to the pod to join Jason Fitz as the duo go back and forth on the biggest NFL news from the weekend. Fitz and Frank discuss the news surrounding Rashee Rice and his suspected involvement in a car wreck in Dallas, Jadeveon Clowney to the Carolina Panthers and the New York Jets trading for Haason Reddick. After the news, Fitz and Frank dive into the biggest need for every AFC team, as they discuss which positions teams need to target in the 2024 NFL Draft. The duo get especially in-depth on the Los Angeles Chargers, New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots and Denver Broncos as they attempt to determine each team's blueprint for success.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie breaks down pitching strategy for the first full week of the 2024 MLB season.
As WrestleMania 40 approaches on April 6 and 7, we look back at the deep history of the 'Showcase of the Immortals' and highlight the 40 most iconic moments and matches.
John Calipari and Kentucky's incoming star freshmen have something to prove next season after the Wildcats had another early exit in the NCAA tournament.
Juan Soto has hit .529 with four RBI in four games with the Yankees this season.
Though the meeting came with 160 games still left on the schedule, the Angels were outscored 24-7 in their first two blowout losses of the season.
Oakland may be the A's home for a little longer.
UConn and Illinois were tied 23-23 late in the first half. The Illini were down 30 before they scored again.
Griner re-signed with the franchise that drafted her No. 1 overall and committed to supporting her return home from a Russian prison.
Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil took exception to a hard slide by the Brewers' Rhys Hoskins to break up a double-play, causing both dugouts to run onto the field.
With Opening Day 2024 in the rearview mirror, fantasy analyst Scott Pianowski delivers his early observations.
Here's when you can see players back on the field this spring.
Chourio signed an $82 million contract before making his MLB debut.
The No. 1 pick seems to be a foregone conclusion, which means all eyes are on the Commanders and their decision that likely boils down to two QBs.
The Rangers catcher had an eventful couple of innings on Opening Day.
The Yahoo Fantasy baseball and MLB crews come together to reveal their hottest takes with the 2024 season kicking off.
The Gamecocks are looking dominant, but coach Dawn Staley wasn't exactly oozing with confidence after the SEC tournament.
From the Las Vegas mayor to a certain designated hitter, these are the individuals who will determine how the 2024 season plays out.