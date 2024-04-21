Guardians' Tyler Freeman has taken over center field with a bang | Jeff Schudel's The Cleveland Beat

Apr. 20—The Guardians, with a payroll of more than $200 million less than that of the Yankees, are tied with the Yankees for the best record in baseball after 20 games at 14-6.

For the record, the Yankees' 2024 payroll of $306,157,650 is second only to that of the Mets, which is about $2.4 million higher. The Guardians' payroll of $100,541,698 ranks 26th among MLB's 30 teams.

Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge is making $40 million this season. Guardians center fielder Tyler Freeman is making $742,000.

A better comparison for Freeman is Myles Straw. Straw is making $4.5 million to play center field for the Guardians' Triple-A team in Columbus.

Straw batted 1,236 times and played in 359 games in 2.5 seasons with the Guardians from 2021-23. He hit three home runs. Total.

Freeman has played 16 games in center field this year. He hit his third home run of the season on April 19 to help the Guardians beat the A's, 10-2.

Guardians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti and first-year manager Stephen Vogt made the decision in spring training to demote Straw and replace him with Freeman. It is impossible to know whether Straw would still be in center field if Terry Francona were still the manager.

Straw is a spectacular defender in center field, but Freeman certainly doesn't look lost patrolling the same prairie, and in fact he made a leaping catch to rob the A's of at least a double April 19.

Freeman is hitting a meager .214, but he is hitting .267 with runners in scoring position. Last year Straw batted .238 and a paltry .205 with runners in scoring position. Straw hit one home run last season after hitting none in 2022.

"I'm having fun," Freeman said after the Guardians beat the A's on April 16. "It wasn't easy, having a whole new everything pretty much.

"We had a mindset coming into spring training that we were going to play as a team and work as hard as we can, and it's kind of showing right now."

Freeman has 10 RBI before the season is a month old. Straw had 29 RBI all last season.