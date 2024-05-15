Guardians try to keep win streak going against the Rangers

Cleveland Guardians (27-16, first in the AL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (22-22, second in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Carlos Carrasco (2-3, 5.36 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Rangers: Jon Gray (1-1, 2.36 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Rangers -156, Guardians +133; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians are looking to keep a three-game win streak intact when they play the Texas Rangers.

Texas is 22-22 overall and 10-11 in home games. The Rangers are 10-6 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Cleveland has a 27-16 record overall and a 15-10 record in road games. The Guardians have hit 46 total home runs to rank sixth in the AL.

The teams square off Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonah Heim has a .281 batting average to lead the Rangers, and has three doubles and four home runs. Marcus Semien is 15-for-45 with two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Josh Naylor leads the Guardians with 12 home runs while slugging .564. Jose Ramirez is 11-for-38 with a double, four home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-6, .252 batting average, 5.79 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Guardians: 6-4, .207 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Evan Carter: day-to-day (back), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Dane Dunning: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wyatt Langford: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (groin), Austin Pruitt: 15-Day IL (knee), Brock Burke: 60-Day IL (hand), Cody Bradford: 15-Day IL (back), Justin Foscue: 60-Day IL (oblique strain), Joshua Jung: 60-Day IL (wrist), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Gavin Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Kwan: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eli Morgan: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Angel Martinez: 60-Day IL (foot), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.